Victims identified in deadly I-78 crash
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victims of a crash that occurred on I-78 in Berks County early Saturday morning.
Nicholas Winter, 56, and Nicolas Winter, 26, were reported killed as a result of the accident.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. It happened on the eastbound lanes just past Exit 40 in Greenwich Township.
According to police, a vehicle driven by Christoper Allen Cornelius, 41, struck the rear of Winter's vehicle, sending that vehicle off the roadway and down an embankment.
Lisa Winter, 55, was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit. She was transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest with unknown serious injuries.
Cornelius was also transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest with unknown minor injuries.
Police are asking any witnesses who were present or have any information regarding the incident to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Hamburg Station at (610) 562-6885.
