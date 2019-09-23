Walk-A-Thon supports families with children who have special needs

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Miracles Walk-a-Thon set in Berks County Miracles Walk-a-Thon set in...

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The first-annual Maddie's Miracles Walk-A-Thon kicked off Sunday at Exeter Township Senior High School in Berks County.

The organization, named after the family's own miracle girl, Maddie Nordhoy, supports families who have children with special needs.

Maddie has a rare genetic disorder, that restricts her to a wheelchair.

She also can't eat on her own, or talk.

The family's hope, is to provide necessary handicap-friendly equipment and features for others with financial need, to help establish some normalcy in their lives.

"We thought how could we help in the lives of families in similar situations but who don't have the means to deal with it and solve problems," said the organization's Co-Founder Eric Nordhoy.

The event goes until 2 p.m. and features food, vendors, entertainment and prizes.