Walmart set to remove violent video, movie displays in deadly shooting aftermath
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Walmart is taking a stand and pulling violent images after a deadly mass shooting. But the move is sparking controversy as some people believe it's not enough.
As of right now, Walmart representatives said this is temporary and that it's also a sensitivity measure.
There are some who could be shocked by seeing images of violence so soon after the deadly shootings.
The aftermath of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that left 22 people dead is fresh in many people's minds. Walmart is making changes as many debate what causes these tragedies.
"These issues are divisive because they are hard to figure out. And when you think there is a simple way or an easy fix, it would have already been fixed," said shopper Marlon Appadu.
Walmart is removing displays that depict violence while it reviews its policies. The stores are also turning off screens that show violent video games, violent movies, and even hunting videos in the sporting goods department.
"I think temporarily it will be ok. I think eventually everything will just go over," said shopper Elvin Morales.
In a statement, a Walmart representative said " We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and it does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment."
Morales said the focus should shift from games to gun control and where guns are sold.
"I was born and raised with video games. I was never influenced to do anything. It all starts from home."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Walmart set to remove violent video, movie displays in deadly shooting aftermath
As of right now, Walmart representatives said this is temporary and that it's also a sensitivity measure.Read More »
- Chesco sunflower field backdrop for today's Instagram posts, tomorrow's memories
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
- Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start
- World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game
- Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant
Latest From The Newsroom
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
- Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine
- Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down
- 4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels
- Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes
- Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition