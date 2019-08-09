Walmart set to remove violent video, movie displays in deadly shooting aftermath

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Walmart is taking a stand and pulling violent images after a deadly mass shooting. But the move is sparking controversy as some people believe it's not enough.

As of right now, Walmart representatives said this is temporary and that it's also a sensitivity measure.

There are some who could be shocked by seeing images of violence so soon after the deadly shootings.

The aftermath of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that left 22 people dead is fresh in many people's minds. Walmart is making changes as many debate what causes these tragedies.

"These issues are divisive because they are hard to figure out. And when you think there is a simple way or an easy fix, it would have already been fixed," said shopper Marlon Appadu.

Walmart is removing displays that depict violence while it reviews its policies. The stores are also turning off screens that show violent video games, violent movies, and even hunting videos in the sporting goods department.

"I think temporarily it will be ok. I think eventually everything will just go over," said shopper Elvin Morales.

In a statement, a Walmart representative said " We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and it does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment."

Morales said the focus should shift from games to gun control and where guns are sold.

"I was born and raised with video games. I was never influenced to do anything. It all starts from home."