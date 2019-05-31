Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
PENN TWP., Pa. - Workers at a wholesale auto auction center that serves car dealers in Pennsylvania and beyond, had quite the shock when they discovered a man in the trunk of a car.
Northern Lancaster Regional Police say a Dodge Challenger from New York City was shipped to Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township, Lancaster County, for resale. They identified the man in the trunk as 25-year-old Leon Parks from the Bronx. He's since been treated and released from the hospital.
"It's amazing how he's alive," a driver from Ohio, John Bargone, said.
One worker told LNP newspaper that he opened the trunk to photograph it and quote "there was a guy in there." The employee said the man wasn't moving much, and he ran to get him some water.
"We asked the security people. They said they found a guy in the trunk. We thought they were kidding," Bargone recalled.
A man who makes frequent trips to the auction center said he's seen a lot over the years.
"Unfortunately a lot of drivers leave their cars open," Arnold Kubanov explained. "I started locking my cars after I saw a bomb."
Jim Rocco, who spoke to 69 News moments after picking up a car from auction lot, said this is a first for him.
"Not surprised that it happened. Good way to get out of town without getting caught," Rocco said.
According to police, Parks is wanted in New York for parole violations and weapons charges. He's being held at the Lancaster County Prison until he can be sent back to New York. At this point police aren't saying how he ended up in the trunk, or how long he was in there, while the investigation continues. Police did say that Parks is not cooperating.
