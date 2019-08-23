Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards
ROBESON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of going on a shopping spree with three stolen credit cards.
Robeson Township police on Friday released surveillance images of the man as he walked out of area stores with bags of merchandise.
Police said the man made several transactions with the stolen cards at various locations within Berks County. The purchases, they added, totaled more than $3,000.
The three credit cards were stolen August 16 from a wallet that was inside a parked car at the closed portion of Route 82, police said.
Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to contact Robeson Township police at 610-582-4276.
Tips can also be passed on anonymously by sending a text to Crime Alert Berks County at 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
