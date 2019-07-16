Water main breaks in Reading, affecting nearly 2000 people

MGN

READING, Pa. - A 16-inch water main break in Reading is affecting nearly 2,000 people Tuesday morning.

The break was discovered in the 100 block of River Road at Washington Street behind the IMAX theater, according to the Reading Area Water Authority.

It's contained to that area, but the break is affecting between 1,500 to 2,000 people in Reading, Kenhorst and Cumru Township, officials said.

RAWA crews are working to restore water to the 18th ward, at which time a boil water advisory will be in place for the next three days.

Part of River Road is closed in the area while crews work.