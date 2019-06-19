Weather may have contributed to Mount Penn woman being bit by snake
MOUNT PENN, Pa. - Harry Schlegel of Mount Penn says he's keeping an eye on his basement after a venomous copperhead snake bit his girlfriend, sending her to Reading Hospital.
"I am now," Schlegel said. "I'm going to check it all the time, yeah."
The snake slithered into a small crawl space in the basement and as the woman went down to do some laundry, it sprang out.
"She went down the stairs," Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel with the Central Berks Regional Police said. "Turned to the right and the snake was right there on the ledge and jumped out, bit her on the arm."
Police brought the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to the scene.
"They were able to get it into a snake bag with a pole and they relocated it to a safe spot," Manndel said.
Now, homeowners in Mount Penn say they're concerned.
"I've seen a few snakes up hiking above my house but I've never heard of anybody getting bit," Cole Hammond of Mount Penn said.
The area rests at the base of Neversink Mountain, a spot that one snake expert says has lots of these venomous reptiles.
"That is a common area," Jason Carter, president of Fur & Feathers Wildlife Control, said. "Points north of the Lehigh Valley are a common breeding ground for your venomous snakes, especially northern copperheads and timber rattlesnakes."
There are 18 nonvenomous and 3 venomous snakes in Pennsylvania and they're vital to the ecosystem.
One expert says snakes are normally not aggressive, but they will defend themselves.
In this case, experts say the copperhead may have been trying to get a break from the wet weather.
"Those usually are the times, one drastic weather change to another where you'll see the change in activity," Carter said.
