Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
READING, Pa. - Reading's Downtown Improvement District is now one for three in its efforts to stage its annual summer series of outdoor concerts outdoors.
The threat of inclement weather has prompted the DID to shift the location of Wednesday night's Downtown Alive concert, headlined by Local H, from the 500 block of Penn Street to the Santander Performing Arts Center at 136 North Sixth Street.
The theater's doors will open at 5 p.m.; the show will start at 6 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Poplar and Walnut streets garage starting at 4 p.m.
AccuWeather is forecasting a high temperature of 93 degrees Wednesday afternoon, with the humidity making it feel more like 102. We can also expect to begin receiving the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry.
This is the second consecutive concert to be forced indoors because of an inclement weather threat. So far, the only concert in the series to be staged in its usual place on Penn Street is the opening act by Go Go Gadjet on May 29.
Bad weather or not, the series will go on through the summer, with performances by The Revolution on August 14 and Southern Culture on the Skids on September 18.
