WEEU to stay on air; license bought by Twilight Broadcasting

READING, Pa. - WEEU 830 AM will be staying on the air.

The radio station announced Thursday afternoon that its FCC license has been bought by Twilight Broadcasting Company, based in Oil City, Venango County.

"This has been something that a lot of people in the community have been concerned over, whether or not WEEU had a future here in Reading, and we're so excited to know that it's going to continue on," Todd Adkins, Twilight's manager, said during a special report on WEEU.

The 89-year-old station's future had been in limbo after its longtime owner, the Reading Eagle Company, filed for bankruptcy protection on March 20. The company's new owner, MediaNews Group, opted not to include the radio station's license in its $5-million purchase of the Reading Eagle, putting WEEU in danger of going off the air this summer.

"We saw the fact that there was so much support in the community, there was no way we could let this powerhouse, heritage radio station go dark," Adkins said.

In addition to the license purchase, Twilight Broadcasting, which also owns radio stations in western Pennsylvania, said it has already obtained FCC approval and reached a deal with MediaNews Group to use the radio station's studios at North Fourth and Court streets and its broadcast towers.

"Those were the components that we needed to be able to move forward and keep the radio station on the air," Adkins said.

Under its ownership, the Twilight managers said they have no plans to make any big changes either on the air or behind the scenes at WEEU.

"We're going to keep everything the way it's going right now," said Bob Lowe, Twilight's owner. "You're not going to see any real changes, maybe a couple little, minor programming changes."

"We feel if the wheel's not broken," Adkins added in a later interview with WFMZ's Irene Snyder, "we don't need to fix it, and the wheel's not broken here."

Berks County businessman Hamid Chaudhry, who publicly announced a few weeks ago his bid for the radio station, congratulated the new owners in a post on Facebook.

"I pledge to stay committed as a sponsor and a listener for years to come," said Chaudhry, who owns the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery on Penn Avenue and the Shillington Farmers Market on Lancaster Avenue.

MediaNews Group said it expects to finalize its purchase by June 30.

WEEU has long simulcast WFMZ-TV's 5:30 Berks Edition newscast.