Wernersville Borough Council votes to use South Heidelberg police beginning next year
WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - Following a well-attended meeting, followed by an executive session, Wernersville Borough Council has decided to move forward with new police protection in the form of the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, as Robesonia did earlier this week.
Council President Stephen Price said one of the deciding factors was a cost comparison between Western Berks Regional Police and South Heidelberg Township Police.
"Our proposal from the existing chief, which was a great proposal with a little less coverage, was substantially higher than we can pay, than we will pay to South Heidelberg for coverage," Price explained.
Wernersville joined Robesonia months ago to dissolve the Western Berks Regional Police Department.
The chief reacted to the decision.
"I'm surprised," Chief William Schlichter with the Western Berks Regional Police Department said. "Wernersville Borough had a police department since the 1950s, I researched that. However, they voted the way they voted. I think that the people of Wernersville are not going to get the coverage my people could give."
The chief said the department will be no more at the end of the year. One community member thanked police for their service.
"We are only two blocks away and we see them around our corner all the time," Amy Kreider of Wernersville said. "It's really comforting to know the police are close by if something would happen and we would need their assistance."
Another community member, Rocky Ruth, expressed his thoughts.
"Well, I'm a little disappointed that we didn't keep our township police but I'm more than sure Heidelberg will do a fine job for us," Ruth said.
Pending final review of the contract with South Heidelberg Township Police, the new agreement would go into effect at the beginning of 2020.
