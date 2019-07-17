West Reading offers to display Reading Pride flag outside borough hall
WEST READING, Pa. - Members of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading and Reading Pride Celebration crossed the bridge from the city and brought their pride flag to the steps of West Reading Borough Hall.
"A short while ago we were talking about how disappointed we were with the city of Reading when they were trying to raise the flag at city hall and their mayor thwarted it," West Reading Mayor Andrew Kearney said. "I said you can fly your flag in front of my borough hall if you want."
There weren't enough clips to fly the flag, so a small ceremony took place. It comes one day after those groups attempted to fly the pride flag at Reading City Hall, but were told no by Mayor Wally Scott. He says Reading City Hall does not support "movements."
"I'm not protesting them, they're protesting me," Scott said. "I just basically stated ‘no, it's not good to do,' but it's not protesting them. I'm not saying I'm against them, nothing. They're not listening. I support the movement, I'm the only mayor that ever signed the ordinance to bring it into effect for that organization so I'm not against it."
West Reading's mayor said he wanted the display to be a sign of solidarity.
"We don't discriminate against anybody in West Reading," Kearney said.
Additionally, Reading Pride Celebration went to city hall to file a formal discrimination complaint with the Human Relations Commission.
"I have no idea what the end game will be but, ya know, hopefully it will be a positive step for both the city and for pride," Ben Renkus, president of Reading Pride Celebration, said.
"Nothing was done maliciously by me. I mean, I'm who I was on the day I walked in and I'll be that the day I walk out," Scott said. "I don't change."
