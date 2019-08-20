Wishing well, memorial established at Exeter high school

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

EXETER TWP., Pa. - On a hillside that overlooks Don Thomas Stadium at Exeter Township Senior High School, there's a symbol of community and contribution.

"It's bringing together an opportunity for people in the community to invest in what we have here," said Amy Lutz, executive director of the Exeter Community Education Foundation, "as a memorial, as an honorarium."

The Exeter Community Education Foundation and the Exeter High School Eagles Alumni Association said the wishing well is dedicated to former athletic department employee Tawni Krol, who died in 2013.

"She meant a lot to the athletic department, but was an integral part of the hill and stadium," said Lutz.

It's meant to be a positive use of the open space that gives fans an eagle's eye view of the stadium during games. It's also a way to fundraise.

"The education foundation and alumni are going try to raise money for the kids," said Chris Nein, a member of the foundation's board. "If people sit up here, they don't have to donate anything, but if they want to, we're going to pull the flowers out and ask for donations."

Memorial benches are also planned. The area pairs with another memorial space in front of the high school, where bricks with dedications on them are placed around the eagle statue. The bricks can be purchased, with the money going to help students and staff.

With recent tragic events like the crash that killed three members of the Dawson family, officials said the memorials carry even more importance during times of hardship.

"It's very important," said Nein. "That was a horrific accident, unbelievable. One thing doesn't have to do with another, but what's great about the Exeter community is they get together and unite."