Woman, 29, killed after electric bike crash in Berks

69 News

PENN TWP., Pa. - A Bernville woman was killed Friday after she went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle, state police said in a news release.

Kelsi Basehore, 29, died after the crash, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Garfield Road and Swissdale Road in Penn Township.

Basehore was riding her electric bike southbound on Swissdale Road when she went through a stop sign without stopping, state police said.

Her bike then hit the front drivers side of an SUV driven by Deborah Hess, 20, also of Bernville.

Hess was uninjured.