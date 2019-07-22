Berks

Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township

Posted: Jul 22, 2019

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Cassandra Rambo of Amity Township came within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township. She was driving home from work Saturday morning near the Animal Rescue League when a rock bounced from the cliff, over the catch fence and crashed into her windshield.

"The rock came through the windshield, scared the heck out of me and luckily it didn't hit me, it just rolled down to the floorboard," said Rambo.

"I started crying, I grabbed my phone and I called my boyfriend to pick me up," Rambo told WFMZ's Jim Vasil "I could have lost my life in this instance, it was sheer luck that kept me alive."

Also known as Philadelphia Avenue, Route 724 is maintained by PennDOT, which says the fence along the rocks stands about 10 feet tall. PennDOT says right now there are no plans to change that.

"The majority of rocks we do see, they fall behind that fence that's built to prevent rocks from falling on the roadway," said Cumru Twp. Police Chief Madison Winchester. "But you can't control Mother Nature, and sometimes they bounce and hit on the roads and unfortunately on a car this time."

Rambo walked away with minor injuries this time, but is haunted by what happened on that same stretch of road in October 2017. She and her boyfriend at the time were going home when their car struck a tree. Her boyfriend, the driver, later died.

Rambo -now having skirted death twice- decided to keep the rock. 

"I want to paint it and make it my welcome sign," said Rambo. "I'm alive again so might as well hold onto it, keep the memory you know? I'm lucky."

