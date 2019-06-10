Woman gets jail time in crash that killed teen in Kenhorst

READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman will spend time behind bars for causing a crash that killed a teenager in Kenhorst in 2017.

Melinda Bates pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence. She was ordered to serve 11-1/2 to 23 months in the Berks County Jail and then five years' probation.

Bates, 53, was speeding north along Route 625 on the evening of September 21, 2017, when her SUV crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car, police said.

The car's driver, Gadiel Pomales-Ortega, 19, of Reading, died of his injuries about a week after the crash.