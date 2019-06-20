Woman jailed on assault charges after stabbing in Reading

READING, Pa. - A domestic dispute in Reading resulted in one woman being taken to the hospital and another being taken to jail.

RPD officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a stabbing inside an apartment in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.

Police said they arrived to find the victim on the second floor with puncture wounds to her left forearm.

The victim told officers who stabbed her, and they later located the suspect, whom they identified as Adrienne Myers, walking with a child south on North Eighth Street, near Greenwich.

Myers, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and possessing an instrument of crime. She was committed to the Berks County Jail on $80,000 bail.