Woman ordered to trial in killing of boyfriend in Reading

READING, Pa. - The case of a woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Reading last year is moving forward.

A magisterial district judge on Monday ordered Danishka Otero-Velez to stand trial on charges that include first- and third-degree murder.

Otero-Velez, police said, fatally shot her boyfriend, Ranciel Natera, outside his apartment building on Hill Road, across from City Park, on November 5, 2018.

Authorities said the couple had been arguing about Otero-Velez's claims of Natera fathering a child with another woman.

Police said they initially stopped Otero-Velez at the scene, but she provided a false name and was allowed to leave. She was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Miami in December.

Otero-Velez remains behind bars in the Berks County Jail without bail.