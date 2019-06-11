Berks

Reading police seek woman reported missing by family

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:02 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 AM EDT

READING, Pa. - Police and family members are looking for a missing Reading woman.

Mayleen Ferrer, 27, was last seen leaving her home in the 300 block of Pear Street on Saturday morning.

Ferrer suffers from mental health issues, her family said.

Anyone with information should contact Reading police at 610-655-6116.

