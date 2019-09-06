Work on Route 222 intersections in Berks to begin Monday

Google

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Drivers who travel Route 222 between Reading and Allentown may have to add some time to their commute over the next three years.

PennDOT announced Friday that work to improve three intersections along a stretch of the highway in Maidencreek Township will begin Monday.

The nearly $27-million project will include adding roundabouts to the intersections of Route 222 and Genesis Drive and Route 222 and Schaeffer Road. The intersection of Routes 222 and 73 will be widened.

The initial work involves setting up "work zone" signs and moving utility lines, PennDOT said. That's expected to take approximately one to three months. During that time, drivers may encounter a shift in traffic patterns, mainly between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials said.

The relocation of the utility lines will pave the way for major construction to begin, with lane restrictions in place between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. There may also be times when lanes are restricted during the day, officials said.

The project is expected to be finished in November 2022.

The work comes more than a year after PennDOT opened its first roundabout in Berks County. That's located north of the new project area, at Routes 222 and 662 in Richmond Township.

Route 222 has an average daily traffic volume of 26,015 vehicles north of the Route 73 intersection and 22,563 vehicles south of Route 73, according to PennDOT.