Worker in right place at right time to save woman's life

In the construction business, you're taught to expect the unexpected.

"She kind of like pointed at her throat, like gasping for air," said Anthony Jenkins with Berks Fire Water Restorations Inc.

But while working on a roof last week, Jenkins wasn't expecting a woman to run out of the house choking.

"She had her hands waving by her side," Jenkins said.

Jenkins hurried down the ladder, went behind the woman and performed abdominal thrusts, commonly known as the Heimlich maneuver.

"She told me not to hurt her, so I was kind of nervous about that as well," said Jenkins.

Despite the nerves and adrenaline rush, Jenkins was able to pop the pill right out of the woman's mouth, saving her life.

"She was just holding onto me, and she was just so thankful that I was there," said Jenkins.

The Muhlenberg High School grad now works for Berks Fire Water Restorations. He's also a student at Lebanon Valley College, where he's studying business. He learned the abdominal thrusts technique in a class. Luckily, he was paying attention.

"During the class, I thought I was just wasting time, but it actually came into play," said Jenkins.

"He reacted. He did what he needed to do, and he was quick about it," said Dennis Felix with Berks Fire Water Restorations.

Felix was on the job with Jenkins. He was on the other side of the roof and said by the time he got down, the scary moment was over.

"I'm very proud of him," said Felix.

And so is the entire company as well as the community. He's being called a hero on social media, but Jenkins said he was just doing his job.

"Safety is the most important thing when you're working with construction, you know, safety for yourself and also safety for the people around you," said Jenkins.