World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game
READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils honored a World War II veteran before tonight's game against Hartford.
The team recognized 98-year-old Dollie Bossler for her service in the Coast Guard.
Bossler said she was determined to join the military after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
After serving, she returned to Berks County and operated a beauty salon in Muhlenberg Township until she retired in 2010.
We're told she's working on a memoir about her experience in the military.
