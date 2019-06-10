World War II weekend wraps up 29th year at RDG in Bern
Event brings more than $13 million to area
BERN TWP., Pa. - World War II Weekend wrapped up its 29th year at Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Sunday.
The annual event, which provides the public with glimpses of the past, came on the heels of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The invasion at Normandy may have taken place 75 years ago, but the sights and sounds of World War II were on full display at the airport.
"I think that it's really cool and it's really nostalgic for a lot of people," said Laura Van Schaik of Mount Penn.
Chad Bruetsch agreed. Decked out in an Army uniform, he traveled from northern Virginian with his family to be there for World War II Weekend.
"It feels good to be, like, in a crowd with people who like most of the same stuff that I do and just being around a lot of people who really enjoy history," Bruetsch said.
The three-day festival showcased more than 25 veterans telling their tales of the war in front of what organizers believe is a record number of people.
"We had three great days in a row, and that's a real shot in the arm for the event," said Russell Strine, the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum's president.
The museum puts on the event year after year. Air shows and war re-enactors help to highlight our country's 'Greatest Generation.'
"I like to see how the whole country came together to work on one effort, 'cause I feel like that's not something that we're really strong in right now," said Van Schaik.
Strine said the event brings in more than $13 million to the area over its three days.
"We have 1,600 re-enactors, like 200 military vehicles, 80 airplanes and some of the premier airplanes in the United States are here," said Strine. "I would have never thought that this would grow what it is today."
Strine said folks can already plan on being a part of a bigger and better 30th World War II Weekend next year.
