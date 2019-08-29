Wyomissing woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A Berks County woman facing rape charges is now in police custody.

Ashlee Plank, 34, was arrested Thursday at her family's home in Wyomissing, according to the Berks County sheriff.

Plank was wanted on charges of rape of an unconscious victim, sex assault, indecent assault of a person under 16 and related offenses.

Reading police filed the charges on July 31, and the offense date is listed as March 2018, according to online court records.

Plank is awaiting arraignment on the charges.