Young male taken to hospital after shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - A young male was shot in Reading Friday afternoon.

He was shot at 3 p.m. in the 100 block of West Oley Street, Capt. Paul Reilly said.

The male was transported by private vehicle to Reading Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Nobody is in custody.

A large police presence was seen on the street. Officers on scene said police have been there for over an hour. Police were seen putting up crime scene tape.

Witnesses on scene said they heard multiple shots.