BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- "I just love the parade it's part of my favorite things in Bethlehem," said Jodi Evans, Recreation Director for City of Bethlehem.
It was the parade of the century in the city today.
For the last 100 years- families have been dressing up, setting up camp, and enjoying the sights, sounds, and candy of the Bethlehem Halloween Parade.
Parade-goer Joie Cuomo says all chocolate is her favorite candy.
Sonny Turoczi said, she couldn't pick just one.
Parade-goer Madison and Alexander River both agreed that Snickers are superior.
Last year due to the pandemic, the parade had to be held completely virtual, making this year's outing all the more special. Kids showed up dressed to the nines in different costumes.
"I'm going to be wearing this costume for one year, and I really love this costume," said Jovan Kendall.
And many were excited for what the event had in store-
"I'm looking forward to seeing maybe some band, some cool Halloween costumes, and dogs," said Paige Lancon.
"I'm looking forward to seeing bands and lots of instruments," Olivia Lancon.
Emily Lancon also said, “I'm looking forward to seeing the band"
"I'm excited about it because I love going to parades and watching it," said Harper Bizcarra.
Sonny Turoczi said, “I'm really excited about everything"
The parade started on Broad Street and floats from local schools, hospitals, and businesses marched throughout the city, smiling, playing instruments, and waving to the almost 24,000 parade goers this afternoon.
Following the parade, residents in Bethlehem celebrated trick-or-treat from 6-8pm.