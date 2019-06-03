Reading lawyer thinks Cosby sentence was 'fair'

 

Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Court papers filed Friday show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby's insurer had settled with the women last month for an undisclosed sum.

The 81-year-old comedian objected to the settlement and vowed to pursue his counterclaims. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Friday that Cosby dropped the case "to focus on other matters."

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence in Pennsylvania for drugging and molesting a different woman in 2004.

The women involved in the defamation case include Tamara Green, Barbara Bowman and Therese Serignese.

Lawyer Joe Cammarata says his clients believe they are "truth tellers." He had planned to take Cosby's deposition if he pursued his countersuit.

