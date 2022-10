BIRDSBORO, Pa. – Birdsboro celebrated the season with a parade to light up the spooky night Thursday.

The Birdsboro Rotary Club held its annual Halloween parade. It started at Daniel Boone Area High School and ended at the Beacon Container Corp. parking lot.

Marching bands added a little night music, and firefighters brought candy on their trucks.

The parade also had clown cars with literal giant clown heads, some witches and a fire-breathing dragon car.