News

Boy makes his birthday about someone else by donating tent to homeless man

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:12 PM EDT

Boy makes his birthday about someone else by donating tent to homeless man

Landen Cougle used his birthday money to buy a tent for a stranger. He also donated his time to help put it together.

Landen's mom helped him find the just right person to give it to. She volunteers for a nonprofit called Caring "DAM" Hearts that helps the homeless. 

Charles ran out of savings and options In Allentown's "tent city." Charles has been out there since July 1, which is Landen's birthday.

In no time at all, Charles stopped being a stranger. He became a friend.

"He's a veteran, and helped us all out, then he lives here, that doesn't feel right for me, but things happen," Landen said.

Bad things happen, but so do good things.

"I should be out of here within the next month, and then we get to do it over again, find someone else in need, and we give them the tent," Charles said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

77°F

Broken Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 30%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Entertainment
Fantastic actresses in their 40s
Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

Fantastic actresses in their 40s

Contests
Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway

Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway

Entertainment
'Star Wars' stars then and now
Lucasfilm Ltd.

'Star Wars' stars then and now

Lehigh Valley
IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday