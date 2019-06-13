BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Kellyanne Conway should be removed for violating Hatch Act, agency says - more >>

News

Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran died in Dominican Republic

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

The brother of "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran was found dead in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic in April.

Corcoran said her brother, John, died at the end of April while on his annual trip to the D.R. with a friend, according to TMZ.

She said she was told the 60-year-old New Jersey man died of a heart attack, but she doesn't think an autopsy was done, the report says.

"He passed away from what is believed to be natural causes," according to a statement from Corcoran, cited by CNN. "He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic."

The news of his death adds to a string of mysterious U.S. tourist deaths in the country in the past few months.

US State Department and family members have confirmed the deaths of at least seven American citizens, including John Corcoran, in the Dominican Republic in the last year.

A Whitehall woman died in May soon after checking into a resort with her husband, her family said. She suffered from a heart attack, pulmonary edema and respiratory failure, according to a preliminary autopsy cited by the Attorney General's Office of the Dominican Republic. Toxicology results are pending and the death remains under investigation.

Dominican officials have said the deaths are unrelated, but they are continuing to investigate.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

64°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 30%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Lehigh Valley
Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

Daily List
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

News
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

What The Tech
What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas