Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran died in Dominican Republic

Copyright 2016 CNN

The brother of "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran was found dead in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic in April.

Corcoran said her brother, John, died at the end of April while on his annual trip to the D.R. with a friend, according to TMZ.

She said she was told the 60-year-old New Jersey man died of a heart attack, but she doesn't think an autopsy was done, the report says.

"He passed away from what is believed to be natural causes," according to a statement from Corcoran, cited by CNN. "He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic."

The news of his death adds to a string of mysterious U.S. tourist deaths in the country in the past few months.

US State Department and family members have confirmed the deaths of at least seven American citizens, including John Corcoran, in the Dominican Republic in the last year.

A Whitehall woman died in May soon after checking into a resort with her husband, her family said. She suffered from a heart attack, pulmonary edema and respiratory failure, according to a preliminary autopsy cited by the Attorney General's Office of the Dominican Republic. Toxicology results are pending and the death remains under investigation.

Dominican officials have said the deaths are unrelated, but they are continuing to investigate.