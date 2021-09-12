PERKASIE, Pa. -- The close-knit Perkasie community came together Sunday afternoon to help bounce back following extensive damage from remnants of Hurricane Ida.
"It was a tough couple weeks here with Ida and we're looking to step forward," said Louise Doll of the Perkasie Historical Society.
The storm knocked the historic South Perkasie Covered Bridge right off its foundation.
Doll said they are still assessing the damage.
"It was very sad and very heart breaking, my husband took the video and he came home and said I don't know if it's going to make it, because we might have lost that bridge," said Doll.
The extent of the damage was not left at just the bridge. Flood waters forced an apartment complex to evacuate and several streets were turned into rivers.
"I worked until 2 a.m. that morning and coming home I was passing cars that were completely submerged underwater," said J.R. Hunsberger.
J.R. Hunsberger from the local Lions Club said they have already donated $3,000 in gift cards to assist families who were displaced.
On Sunday they sold more than 1,100 chicken dinners with all the funds going to help the community.
"There's a lot that needs to be done and a lot more that needs to be done," said Hunsberger.