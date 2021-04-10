Drug Take Back

BUCKS COUNTY, PA -- Dozens of locations in Bucks County are preparing for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24th.

On the 24th the sites will collect and properly dispose of prescription medications.

The Bucks County Medication Disposal Program will will COVID-19 safety protocols by utilizing a drive up and drop off system. 

Organizers believe it's important to properly dispose of your prescription medications, saying over 50% of people who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from friends or relatives.

They also report that when drugs are flushed down the toilet, filters may not remove all of the chemicals.

Products Accepted:

Prescription and over-the-counter

solid medications.

Liquid medications, inhalers,

creams, ointments, nasal sprays

Pet medications

Vaping devices, cartridges,

pods and e-liquids.

Products NOT Accepted:

Injectables and needles

Illicit substances

For more information and locations, visit www.bcdac.org or www.dea.gov.

The Bucks County Medication Disposal Program will take place on Saturday, April 24th from 10 am - 2 pm. 

A complete list of participating locations can be found here

