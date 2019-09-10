CDC asking people to stop vaping as it investigates deaths, hundreds of lung illness cases
ASTON, Pa. - Friday was Eddie Sullivan's first day of his senior year, a day he almost never saw.
"I remember, it was just hard to breathe in general, and then I tried to go up the stairs and it was the worst thing ever," Sullivan said.
Over the summer, Sullivan, a 17-year-old from Aston, Delaware County, says he had chest pains and was gasping for breath.
He was rushed to two local hospitals before doctors told him he had pneumonia.
They didn't know why until Eddie told them he'd been vaping.
He spent weeks on a breathing machine.
The CDC has linked five deaths to vaping and says hundreds of people across the country are suffering from vaping-related illnesses.
As a result, the feds say lay off e-cigarettes and don't vape until they figure out what's causing the illnesses.
"Running through my mind, I do realize, I could have stopped that. I wouldn't have been in this position if I didn't do in the first place," Sullivan said.
Eddie admits he still gets winded walking and climbing up steps.
"I just dont want to see anyone else go through that. It was a horrible experience. I almost died it was horrible. I'm lucky to be alive, just put down the vapes," Sullivan said.
Doctors say if he inhales second-hand smoke in the future it will kill him.
The American Lung Association issued a statement:
The American Lung Association was greatly encouraged by Governor Cuomo’s declaration today that New Yorkers should not use e-cigarettes. We strongly welcome the Governor and Commissioner’s efforts to hold e-cigarette manufacturers accountable for the negative health effects they cause and we applaud any effort to require warning signs in e-cigarette retailers.
The American Lung Association urges New York to pass legislation that would prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, in New York State. Flavored tobacco has been used for decades to trap young people into a dangerous addiction. As youth e-cigarette use has already reached epidemic levels, prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products would be an impactful way to reduce current youth users, and dissuade future generations from a lifetime of addiction to tobacco products and the risk of irreversible lung damage and disease.
