There's good news from Chester County officials.
The county has had zero homicides for the first six months of the year.
District Attorney Tom Hogan said it's a "testament to good policing, good medical care, and good luck."
Hogan said county law enforcement uses anti-crime initiatives such as Operation Silent Night in Coatesville. The program targets drug-related violence.
"Chester County law enforcement has embraced the concept of community policing," said East Coventry Police Chief Bill Mossman.
"We try very hard to get to know the people we serve and to develop good relationships," said Mossman, who is also president of the Chester County Police Chiefs Association.
Last year there were 13 homicides in Chester County and most of the cases were solved by arrests or the death of the defendant.