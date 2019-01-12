Chester County state senator has plan for robo-calls

We all get them.
Robo-calls are nonstop, getting more frequent, and growing more annoying. In Pennsylvania alone, there were more than 150 million reported robo-calls last month.
"I'm just totally exasperated. The problem is, a lot of them have a local number, it's not like a 1-800 or some strange area code," said Jeffrey Pettit of West Chester.
"I'm sick and tired of the calls, too," said Chester County state senator Andy Dinniman.
Dinniman has some power to do something about it. He's working on a bill that would put a stop to robo-calls. He admits it's not his idea. Another state representative drummed it up.
But even though the House keeps passing it. It's gotten nowhere in the Senate. That's why he wants to introduce one.
"Finally figure out why it's not getting anywhere in the Senate. Is there some organization trying to stop it? Is there some key legislators involved?," said Dinniman.
It would do a couple things. First..if you get a robo-call, the caller would have to give you the option from the get-go to not get any more calls.
Many of us, picking up on the tricks of robo-callers now using local-looking numbers, have stopped answering all together.
"Has to leave a message, if you don't want more robocalls, here's the number that you can call," said Dinniman.
People on the do-not-call list would no longer have to sign up again every five years. And there'd be consequences for robo-callers, who by the way, couldn't loophole it by just using another number.
And in case his fellow lawmakers don't support it, here's an idea: "You can robo-call them, again and again and again and let them experience what you're experiencing every day. Maybe we'll finally get the bill finally through the Senate," said Dinniman.