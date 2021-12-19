Sunday was the last day of Christkindmarkt in Bethlehem. Vendors said they have seen a large increase in business this holiday season.
"Very good year so far," said Ryan Oberdick, owner of Whisker Biscuits.
Oberdick said he has been seeing customers from all over.
"Coming into it we had a good summer, a good fall and we knew it was going to be good," said Oberdick.
He has been selling dog treats at Christkindlmarkt for years.
"Pretty much all my vendor friends here, us, everybody that we know it's been pretty substantial at the event," said Oberdick.
Dustin Jones, who is selling vinyl art said the same.
"We've had a lot of new people coming out, people enjoy our art and it's just been a blast," said Oberdick.
After being scaled back last year, vendors we spoke with said business has doubled this year.
"We have seen a phenomenal uptick. We call it the COVID bump on the vendor side of the business. We feel that there was some pent-up money there and we're now seeing that spent," said Oberdick.
Jones said in most other shows turnout has been lower, but not here.
"You'd be surprised how many we actually sold, it's quite a decent turnout," said Jones.
A turnout Oberdick said has exceeded his expectations.
"A lot of our regular customers still came, but nothing like this year," said Oberdick.