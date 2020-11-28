READING, Pa. -- The spirit of Thanksgiving continued on Saturday in Reading, as churches came together to do their part to feed the hungry.
One thousand boxes of groceries were given out to those who needed it most on Saturday.
"What we are doing is basically just distributing boxes of food because we understand that a pandemic is going on," said Rev. Dr. Bruce Nevin Alick, of Zion Baptist Church.
Zion Baptist teamed up with Philadelphia's Chosen 300 Ministries and Reading's Union Baptist Church to distribute the food.
"We're just trying to do our part partnering together it's not a one-person effort," Alick said.
Rose Cook volunteered to help get the food while also getting some for her own family.
"I had a brother-in-law that passed away from the virus," Cook said. "It's really been kind of hard for his wife and his family to get through this."