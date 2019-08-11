Karma caught up to this ketchup thief in New Jersey
This ketchup thief may have gotten away with a crime, but karma still kicked in.
A thief swiped a bottle of ketchup from Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in New Jersey, but the person, so racked with guilt, went to Walmart, bought two 32-oz. bottles of Heinz Ketchup, and left them in a bag outside the restaurant with a note.
"A few hours [after] I did it, someone crashed into my car, and since then karma, luck, and life have been sh**," the thief wrote in the note, left on Wednesday night. "I hope returning two new bottles will restore some for me, and I can stop carrying around this guilt."
The restaurant manager found the bag while she was closing, and showed it to the owner of the franchise location, Maria DiLeo, the next morning.
"I really felt bad," DiLeo told CNN, referring to the unnamed thief with the pronoun "she." "She's got to be 17, 18, 19. I really did feel bad."
DiLeo took a picture and posted it on her town's public Facebook page "just to say, 'You're forgiven.'"
But apparently the thief still had some good karma left. DiLeo's story got the attention of officials at Heinz who, in addition to granting the thief "good ketchup karma," offered to help pay some of the car damages.
The thief came forward privately, and now we can only assume the good karma has been restored.
DiLeo, for her part, said she never would've even noticed the missing bottle.
"I do believe in karma," she said. "But not over a ketchup bottle."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
US & World News
-
Source: Epstein's cell was not monitored night of his apparent suicide
Jeffrey Epstein's cell was not regularly monitored the night he is believed to have killed himself, a source with knowledge of the accused sex trafficker's time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York said Sunday.Read More »
- NY man arrested at JFK wanted to kill US troops
- Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94
- Boeing's 737 Max crisis could stretch into next year
- Woman, 3 children found dead near the Mexico-Texas border
- California communities at high risk of fire to lose power
- Harvey Weinstein accusers reach $44M deal over alleged sexual misconduct
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport
- Child dies after being found unresponsive in Easton pool
- Updated Crews respond to basement fire in Lehigh County
- Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County
- Man dies in car accident on Route 32, closes road for 4 hours
- Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019
- Cosby appeal tests other accusers' testimony in #MeToo era
- Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide
- Annual wrestling tournament raises $100k for cancer research
- Smokey Bear turns 75, continues his message to prevent forest fires