QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- First responders said they were called to a home on Essex Court in Quakertown around 1:20 a.m. on Christmas for a report of a structure fire.
According to investigators, Christmas tree lights are believed to have been the cause.
"It's our understanding that three of the family members are deceased as a result of the fire," said Chief Scott McElree of the Quakertown Police Department.
Police said the fire claimed the life of Eric King and two of his sons, 11 and 8 years old.
"Entry was attempted, but the fire was too bad. The fire department arrived and began to extinguish the fire. As a result, it's been determined that two family members have been taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment," said Chief McElree.
A makeshift memorial with a cross and flowers sits on the front lawn of the home.
The Quakertown Community School District said the two sons that died were students in its district.
Its superintendent called the news devastating to the school district community and the area at large. He said they are sending its heartfelt sympathy to the King family, their friends and relatives.
He said resources will be available for students, parents and faculty starting Sunday running into the New Year.
Anyone in need of immediate assistance can find information on the district website.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.