PALMERTON, Pa. -- 48-year-old Jeff Beagle was known to many around the community in Palmerton, Carbon County as Jeffy. He's said to be the nice guy who loved music and spending time at the mini mart near his house on Lehigh Avenue. It's said that's where he would go to escape for a little while.
"He was in the store always saying 'hey' or 'how are you doing.?' We were talking a little bit about music. He was helping out at the store, clearing garbage," said Ryan Shupp, who's known Jeff for four years.
Around 6:15 Saturday morning, police were called to the home on the 500 block for a report of a domestic assault. Jeff's brother, Jonathan, had allegedly assaulted their 72-year-old mother when she called the police.
"He never quite mentioned [Johnathan] to me. He had mentioned him to other people," said Shupp when asked if Jeff ever mentioned his brother.
According to police reports, Jonathan barricaded himself inside. Jeff was inside with him and was badly hurt. A patrolman ordered Jonathan to leave the house and when he did, he was holding a black knife. Police entered to find Jeff lying on the stairs with a stab wound and a large amount of blood throughout the home. Jeff was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.
"We know that there have been issues at home before. Did I ever think it would escalate to this? No. You never think, especially in a small town like Palmerton, anything like this would happen," said Shupp.
Jonathan was arrested and taken into custody by State Police. They say he admitted to going into Jeff's room and stabbing him. Jonathan is charged with homicide, terroristic threats and strangulation.