BOYERTOWN, Pa. -- It was one of the deadliest theater fires in American history that affected nearly every family in one Berks County town.
Each year, community members host a tribute to those lost in the Rhoads Opera House fire in Boyertown.
“We are here to remember the 113th anniversary of the Boyertown Opera House fire,” Luann Zambanini, Boyertown Historical Society, said.
On January 17th 1908, a fast-moving fire fueled by a kerosene lamp ignited at the Rhodes Opera House during a stage-play sponsored by a nearby church.
“170 people perished because of the Opera House fire. Most of those on the second floor of the Opera House building,” Zambanini said.
Two of Charles Brendlinger’s family members were inside.
“My grandmother was in the opera house and she was performing on stage but she managed to get out. And my great-grandmother, who was watching her, deceased in the fire,” Brendlinger said.
Just a few hundred feet from Brendlinger’s great-grandmother’s burial plot is the Memorial of the Unidentified; a tribute to those who died but whose bodies were never identified.
“It’s something that happened in Boyertown. A lot of things changed because of the opera house,” Brendlinger said.
The tragedy brought change to Pennsylvania’s laws.
“Because of this event, your fire escapes are marked, because at that time there were fire escapes but they were not marked. The doors will all open outward in public buildings, that was a big major thing here. Everyone was going down the steps and they couldn’t get the doors open because everybody was pushing against the doors,” Zambanini said.
While the building is long-gone, replaced with apartments and stores, the individuals who attended Sunday’s event will continue the tradition each year so that the lives of those killed are never forgotten.
“It’s just part of the Boyertown history, we would like everyone to remember,” Zambanini said.