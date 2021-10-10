BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Several hundred people came out to Oktoberfest in Bethlehem for a unique show of strength.
It is the stein hoisting competition.
"My arm is, I feel like I need an ice pack," said Dylan Fogelsong.
"It hurt," said Aron Arlequew.
It was a test of strength.
"It's a very physical, but mental strategy," said Walter Krass.
Hundreds did not back down from Sunday's stein hoist inside Oktoberfest in Bethlehem.
"I just wanted to beat him," said Logan Young.
He came out a winner.
"I just closed my eyes," said Young.
He and Aron Arlequew battled it out for minutes.
"I just tried to stay in there," said Arlequew.
Others at least gave it a shot.
"We were good, we were holding that out there and it was a great time," said Cunningham.
However, do not underestimate stein hoist enforcer Walter Krass.
"I dominate this table here, I am the dominating one on this table," said Krass.
He is at least sharing some tips.
"The grip is important, you must grip strong and it will tighten your muscles. The next most important thing is your mind. People start to go it hurts, it hurts, but if you breath and you forget about it, you'll get another two minutes out of yourself," said Krass.
Winner or loser, there is something everyone can agree on.
"It's been a great time, it's been a great time," said Cunningham.
"Honestly this is the funnest event," said Tor Francis.