Cone Appétit offers comfort foods in a bread cone
If you like comfort food with a twist, checking out Cone Appétit is a must!
Susan and Gregg Viscomi are foodies who saw an opportunity to take classic favorites-like mac & cheese, cheesesteaks, even salads-and put them into a delicious bread cone.
Their diverse menu also includes breakfast items like eggs, bacon and sausage, and sweet options too, like their famous cannoli cone, or their s'mores option.
They stay busy with a schedule that keeps them on the move, so check out their website for a full menu and their Facebook page to see when they'll be in your neck of the woods!
