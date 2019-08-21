News

Cone Appétit offers comfort foods in a bread cone

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

Cone Appétit offers comfort foods in a bread cone

If you like comfort food with a twist, checking out Cone Appétit is a must!

Susan and Gregg Viscomi are foodies who saw an opportunity to take classic favorites-like mac & cheese, cheesesteaks, even salads-and put them into a delicious bread cone.

Their diverse menu also includes breakfast items like eggs, bacon and sausage, and sweet options too, like their famous cannoli cone, or their s'mores option.

They stay busy with a schedule that keeps them on the move, so check out their website for a full menu and their Facebook page to see when they'll be in your neck of the woods! 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Allentown, PA 18102

76°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Entertainment
Fantastic actresses in their 40s
Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

Fantastic actresses in their 40s

Contests
Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway

Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway

Entertainment
'Star Wars' stars then and now
Lucasfilm Ltd.

'Star Wars' stars then and now

Lehigh Valley
IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday