ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- COVID-19 cases are climbing in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania as winter approaches.
Pennsylvania reported its highest number of cases in a day on Thursday, since early January.
New Jersey recently saw its largest amount in a day since April.
The CDC is recommending layered prevention strategies, regardless of the variance.
"This includes getting vaccinated if you have not already and getting a booster dose if you are eligible, along with wearing a mask in public indoor areas, frequently washing your hands, improving ventilation, physical distancing, and increased testing to slow transmission of the virus," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.
The omicron variant arrived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which U-S health officials said could be more transmissible.
"CDC will continue our robust collaborations with state and local public health authorities to identify cases that as they emerge to support contact tracing of those newly diagnosed cases of omicron to encourage post arrival testing of international travelers, and to assist with all implementation of prevention strategies," said Dr. Walensky.
Daily COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania hit the highest number on Thursday since February.
Hospitalizations are also rising.
"Our hospital intensive care units are disproportionately affected with folks who are not vaccinated," said Vicki Kistler, Health Director for the City of Allentown.
Kistler said it is critically important people get the vaccine and the booster shot.
"It's very obvious that the vaccine is doing what it was intended to do, it's creating a milder symptom for folks who are vaccinated," said Kistler.