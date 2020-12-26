WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the clock winds down, expanded jobless benefits are set to expire Saturday, leaving millions of Americans in limbo.
"The American people expect their government to come to their aid in this time of crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA.
The standstill comes after President Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package which would provide the jobless with a $300 per week boost through mid-March. It would also give people who qualify a $600 check. Trump insists this Covid-19 stimulus plan does not do enough to help everyday people and he’s standing his ground. On Saturday he tweeted in part, "I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill."
Now, Congress is sparring over the amount of those direct payments.
"We had to beg and plead and fight to get 600 dollars then out of the blue the president came out and said he wanted 2,000 dollars, I don't know what kind of game he's playing,” Waters said.
In the meantime, some Republican lawmakers are calling on Congress to make the increase happen. Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “After spending time with President Trump today, I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection.” He followed up with another tweet saying, “Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people.”
But as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse, at the state level Governor Tom Wolf says people in Pennsylvania shouldn't wait around. He says the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is strongly encouraging the more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians receiving payments through these expiring programs to seek other forms of assistance.
The release goes on to list resources and programs available in the state -- such as food banks, stamps and housing assistance.