BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass.
One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion ended up going down an embankment.
Another tractors trailers sustained heavy damage.
Luckily, no one was injured.
The interstate has since reopened.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Pennsylvania State Police have since confirmed only two tractor trailers were involved in the crash. The article has been update.