BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass.

One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion ended up going down an embankment.

Another tractors trailers sustained heavy damage.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The interstate has since reopened.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pennsylvania State Police have since confirmed only two tractor trailers were involved in the crash. The article has been update. 

Tags

COMING in August: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.