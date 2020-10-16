EASTON, Pa. | After he managed to knock out his alleged attacker, the victim of a shooting last month in Wilson Borough told investigators that he saw the second victim shot in the chest and gasping for air.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced charges against Aquasay Harris in the Sept. 25 fatal shooting of Nikal Jones in an apartment in the 1600 block of Spruce Street. Wilson Borough police also charged Harris for allegedly shooting Shadee Johnson in the groin.
Investigators are currently searching for Elijah Ford as a “person of interest” in the case. Ca’mel Douglas, who is currently in custody in New Jersey on a probation violation, is also considered a person of interest in the shooting, according to the district attorney’s office. He will be extradited back to Northampton County.
Wilson Borough police responded to Johnson’s Spruce Street apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Jones in the kitchen dead, shot several times in the chest. Shortly after police arrived, they were alerted to another gunshot victim, who was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital for surgery.
A search of the apartment turned up several 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings.
Investigators interviewed Johnson a few days after the shooting, and he reported that he’d been hanging out that night with Jones, Ford, Harris and Douglas, when Douglas allegedly asked who they were going to “drill” that night, according to the criminal complaint.
A witness told police that Douglas, Harris and Ford had been discussing a robbery.
Johnson told authorities that Harris reportedly asked Douglas for a gun at which point Douglas retrieved a bag. Harris then allegedly pointed a .45 caliber High Point handgun at Johnson, who reported that Ford and Douglas also had handguns, according to court records.
The trio told Johnson they were leaving and started walked toward the living room. That’s when Johnson reported hearing gunshots and seeing Harris running down the hallway. Harris allegedly shot Johnson in the groin, and the two men began fighting.
Johnson told police he heard gunfire before reportedly knocking Harris unconscious. He then saw that Jones, who was gasping for air, had been shot several times.
The witness interviewed by police days after the shooting reported seeing Douglas walk into the hallway holding a gun and hearing him call for Harris. That’s when the witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing Harris fighting Johnson after allegedly shooting him.
The witness said he fell into a small room near the kitchen and saw someone reach into the room and fire a shot. He said the shot missed him after he slipped on the floor. When he emerged from the room, he saw that Jones had been shot.
The 30-year-old Harris now faces single counts of murder of the first degree and attempted homicide. He also faces four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and single counts of reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm. Harris previously pleaded guilty in Northampton County to felony drug charges.
Douglas, meanwhile, is on probation having previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and possessing a weapon on school property.