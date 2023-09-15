READING, Pa. — Reading police have announced an arrest in a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Authorities said Dominic Amsbaugh was fatally shot Tuesday in the 1100 block of Amity Street.

Police said the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was identified and taken into custody early Friday morning in the 1100 block of Scott Street in the city's Oakbrook section.

Both the Reading Police Department and the Berks County Emergency Response Team (B-CERT) assisted in the arrest.

The suspect, a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with first- and third-degree murder and related offenses.