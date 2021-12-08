ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who died after a police pursuit and crash in Berks County.
The man, pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, is described as 25-35 years old, dark-skinned, about 290 pounds with dreadlocks and unique tattoos on his right arm, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He crashed the vehicle he was driving while trying to exit Interstate 78 at Exit 40 in Greenwich Township during a police chase, said Pennsylvania State Police.
The pursuit started when troopers came upon the vehicle stopped in the road on the ramp from Route 33 South to I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The driver took off, and troopers pursued the vehicle into Lehigh County then Berks County before the crash.
The man's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner's office said.
Anyone with information on his possible identity is asked to call the coroner at 610-782-3426.