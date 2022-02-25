READING, Pa.- Berks DA John Adams says an incident in the Getty Mart on West Greenwich St. in Reading between Nyjee Jefferson and another man, both from Philadelphia, and two teens turned tragic quickly.
Adams says many of the circumstances of the case are puzzling.
"We have no information to date of any relationship between these individuals," says Adams. "We believe that an argument broke out, but we're still trying to gather information in regard to that."
Surveillance video from the Getty Mart was instrumental in helping to ID Jefferson.
Adams says it showed an interaction between the two parties inside the store, but it didn't end there. Shortly thereafter gunfire erupted outside leaving the two teens dead.
Jefferson was taken into custody later that same morning in Philadelphia on an outstanding warrant after he turned up at Children's hospital with a gunshot wound. Adams says the victims, José Ventura-Jiménez and a 17-year-old, were also not from this area.
"We have determined that one of the victims was reported as a runaway from New York City and the other individual was here from the Dominican Republic," says Adams.
He says all three of the individuals who were involved in the shooting had guns illegally.
"It's inexplainable when we have three people who were not permitted to possess firearms and we have one person on state parole who shoots two of these individuals and they die," says Adams.