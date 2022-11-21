"He found a community of people that he loved very much," Julia Kissling said. "He felt that he could shine there and he did."

Kissling is the sister of Berks county native Derrick Rump. Rump was one of five people shot and killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night. Through tears and with loved ones around her, she spoke with 69 News Monday morning about America's most recent mass shooting.

"Active shooter," police dispatch radio said as it recorded the magnitude of the incident Saturday night. "We're getting reports of four to seven possibly injured. Start doing triage. Have we made a reach to the hospitals to see if they can handle all the patients we're sending them?”

Authorities say 18 others were injured when 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q minutes before midnight and opened fire.

There are now a lot of questions about why Aldrich was even allowed to possess a weapon. Authorities say Aldrich was arrested in 2021 after he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Gun-control activists quickly questioned authorities about why they didn't use Colorado's "red flag" laws to seize his weapons. Answers to those questions haven't yet been made clear.

Online court records show that Aldrich is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. Authorities have said that he is refusing to speak to them.

The mass shooting took place during Transgender Awareness Week. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it's hard to conceive a situation where this motive wasn't generated by hate.

"This was a well-known nightclub that individuals regardless of their sexual orientation, or gender identity, the LGBTQ community knew was a safe place, was a place where people could be their authentic selves," Attorney General Weiser said. "And someone came and essentially took all that away."

Derrick Rump's family weighed in on the notion of the murders being motivated by hate.

"It doesn't matter what you think in life, it's just hate," Michael Kissling, Rump's brother-in-law, said. "It's never the way to go."

Rump's family said he was a 2002 Kutztown Area Senior High School graduate and moved west several years ago. They say they want Derrick to be remembered for the wonderful person that he was.

"Derek was just a kind, loving, good-hearted person," Michael Kissling said. "He would just go out of his way to lift anyone's spirits and put a smile on their face."

Rump's family is asking for privacy at this time and said more information on how you can help will be available in the coming days.